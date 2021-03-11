All news

Global Gum Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Gum has been falling out of favour with Dutch consumers, with retail value and volume growth declined during the review period. Those who enjoy chewing gum, look to embrace the benefits it gives, particularly fresh breath on-the-go. However, from March 2020, working from home and social distancing was encouraged by the Dutch government, reducing on-the-go consumption moments. In addition, through spending more time at home, consumers could simply brush their teeth or use mouth wash after eating,…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
As COVID-19 restrictions encourage time spent at home, a lack of on-the-go consumption impacts volume and value growth for gum in 2020
Lack of innovation on the landscape leaves little motivation for consumers to start purchasing gum
Major players lose share due to the impact of COVID-19, whereas bubble gum brands benefit, with adults purchasing treats for children at home
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth is predicted to be positive in 2021, as on-the-go consumption begins to take place once more
Mint value growth will remain unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak across the forecast period, remaining strong competition for gum
Eco-friendly players and other private label offerings with cheaper price-points, have opportunities to grow across the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
