Global Gum Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Pre pandemic, gum was seeing minor current value growth towards the end of the review period. Over the review period, the health and wellness trend was impacting gum, meaning chewing gum was outperforming bubble gum each year due to the sugary connotations associated with bubble gum. However, in 2020, bubble gum is expected to perform slightly better than chewing gum in response to lockdown. As bubble gum is primarily aimed at children, lockdown has likely had less impact on demand, as children…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Gum suffers in 2020 as lockdown restricts demand

Wrigley Ireland Ltd continues dominating highly fragmented shares in 2020

The COVID-19 crisis postpones further action towards gum litter in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gum will recover from as soon as 2021, with chewing gum outperforming bubble gum once again

Packaging innovation will likely cater to on the go consumption over the forecast period

Sugar-free gum will increase in popularity over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

