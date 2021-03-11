Global Gum Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Gum is dominated by the presence of large global and international players, which enjoy strong brand recognition. Mondelez Schweiz will remain the clear leader in 2020 with its power brands Stimorol, V6 and Bubblicious, though it is likely to see a decline in its current retail value share. The only domestic player, second-ranked Migros Genossenschaftsbund, will benefit from its strong positioning in Switzerland in 2020, as both a Private Label manufacturer of gum and a retailer with a vast dist…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727390-gum-in-switzerland

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mobile-apps-and-web-analytics-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-digital-banking-multichannel-integration-solutions-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Swiss gum dominated by large global players, with Mondelez leading

Gum manufacturers likely to focus on natural using natural, sugar-free ingredients in 2020

New product launches expected to be important in 2020 to attract consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Gum manufacturers likely to focus on launches in line with the healthy lifestyle trend into the forecast period, with bubble gum retail volume sales declining

Gum will seek new sales avenues in the forecast period, with prime in-store space increasingly hard to find

Innovative Private Label launches seek to disrupt shares into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105