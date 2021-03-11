Global Gum Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Whilst some retail outlets remained open during the emergency decree announced by the government following the COVID-19 outbreak to limit social gathering and encourage people to stay at home, gum sales are set to decline further in 2020 due to its perception of being an unnecessary product. Also, as a snack that is often consumed while travelling (which was much reduced) or to combat bad breath (which is less of a priority during this period of reduced social interaction), gum will likely see s…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Non-essential nature of gum, and reduced travelling and social interaction result in decline in 2020

Flavour innovation fails to attract consumers

Strong distribution, marketing and new products ensure Mondelez maintains its lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Maturity and a lack of innovation to result in forecast decline

Price promotions to drive sales

Creative and colourful packaging to appeal to consumers

CATEGORY DATA

