Global Gum Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

After seeing slow but steady retail volume and current value growth during most of the review period, gum is expected to see declines in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19. The category is likely to be adversely affected by the pandemic since gum is highly discretionary. With the entire Luzon region being placed under quarantine in March and April, and various other lockdowns since as rates of infection have fluctuated, there has been limited mobility amongst consumers. With consumers having les…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Limited budgets and lockdown hamper growth

Chewing gum remains dominant and sees higher growth due to the benefits offered

Static competitive landscape due to lack of innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Poor retail volume performance forecast as consumers turn to other confectionery

Potential expansion of Mondelez in chewing gum

Rising awareness of the sugar content of sugarised chewing gum and bubble gum

