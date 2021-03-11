Global Gum Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

As a result of measures taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, the retail current value growth rate of gum is expected to fall to its lowest level in many years in 2020, whilst retail volume sales are set to decline. This is mainly due to PSBB (Pembatasan Sosial Berskala Besar), or social distancing measures. Gum is mainly consumed on-the-go whilst travelling, and with the instruction to stay at home in different regions according to the level of infection, fewer people are socialising or working…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727596-gum-in-indonesia

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/e-beam-accelerator-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ground-engaging-tools-get-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Falling volume sales for a small category due to more time spent at home

Chewing gum maintains the best performance due to benefits and price growth

International players dominate due to low sales of gum and strong leaders

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Oral hygiene and cosmetic concerns set to maintain growth in chewing gum

Changes in distribution are ongoing

New product in bubble gum could see success if distribution widens

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105