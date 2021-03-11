Global Gum Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The demand for gum was continuing to record stable, if relatively modest, growth in Austria moving into 2020. However, in spite of seeing positive annual growth rates prior to 2020, gum is becoming mature and showing signs of saturation. In terms of chewing gum, due to the negative effects on teeth of gum containing sugar, manufacturers had already switched nearly all of their products to sugar-free gum in recent years. The number of brands with products containing sugar was quite limited, with…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Previously stable demand for gum sees a marked downward trend in 2020

Self-service checkouts could negatively affect sales of gum products

Wrigley Austria continues to lead gum

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Added value will continue to be in demand over the forecast period

Health and wellness will continue to influence gum

Slightly faster value than volume growth expected over the forecast period

