Global Gum Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to negatively affect gum consumption as consumers tend to economise their purchases in 2020 and prioritise essential goods. In addition, as consumers purchased goods via e-commerce platforms during lockdown, impulse buys of gum decreased. Furthermore, gum is often used as a snack whilst travelling, which is much reduced, or to combat bad breath, which may be less of a priority for this period of reduced social interaction and wearing of face masks.

