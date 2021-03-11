Global Healthcare and Social Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The industry’s turnover maintained healthy growth in 2017, as the country’s public authorities continued to increase allocation of resources to healthcare, aiming to improve the population’s access to hospitals and medical centres, as well as dealing with the rising number of people in need of related services. For instance, Turkey exhibited the highest age-adjusted comparative prevalence (12.1%) and the third-highest number of people with diabetes in Europe in 2017, after Germany and Russia. Un…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3513566-healthcare-and-social-services-in-turkey

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Healthcare and Social Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-motors-market-growth-opportunities-2021-2027-global-trends-share-revenue-top-key-players-and-more-2021-02-16

Product coverage: Hospitals, Medical and Dental Services, Social Work Services, Veterinary Services.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Healthcare and Social Services market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-commercial-avionics-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Headlines

Prospects

Government’s Healthcare Spending Is Poised To Continue

Private Healthcare Facilities Anticipate Rising Number of Patients

Competitive Landscape

Investment To Be Facilitated by Emergence of Ppps

Turkish Healthcare Industry Embraces Digital Solutions

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Industry’s Production Value 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 2 Industry’s Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 3 Industry’s Profits and Profit Margin 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 4 Production Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 5 Veterinary Services Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 6 Hospitals, Medical and Dental Services Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 7 Social Work Services Production 2002-2022, LCU million

Chart 8 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

Chart 9 Industry’s Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 10 Industry’s Costs, LCU million

Market Structure

Chart 11 Market Structure 2012-2017, LCU million

Chart 12 Market Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million

Buyers

Chart 13 Market Structure by Buyer 2012-2017

Chart 14 Industry’s Demand Structure 2012-2017

Firmographics

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105