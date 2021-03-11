Global Herbal/Traditional Products Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Sales for various herbal/traditional products are set to be impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020. For example, herbal/traditional tonics are expected to move from positive growth in 2019 to a decline in 2020. This is due to many herbal/traditional tonics, including Condition, Dawn808 and Morning Care, being marketed as cures for hangovers. With less social gatherings, these tonics saw a steep decline during Q1 and Q2, as demand for the products fell. In addition, tonics is also a struggl…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797557-herbal-traditional-products-in-south-korea
Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-alzheimer-disease-treatment-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/transformerless-ups-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-03
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/optical-drive-market-projection-by-latest-technology-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026-2021-02-08
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-2021-global-sharetrendsegmentation-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-09
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Herbal/Traditional Products in South Korea
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Herbal/traditional tonics decline as consumers socialise less, while sleep aids record steady sales from increased stress and anxieties
The increased interest in healthy immune systems supports sales of herbal/traditional dietary supplements during 2020
Korea Ginseng Corp retains its lead, as players focus on new launches and CRS activities throughout the COVID-19 crisis
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth is set to rise, boosted by the increasing interest in health and wellness following the outbreak of COVID-19
Herbal/traditional tonics recover after the initial outbreak of COVID-19, while sales of sleep aids remain steady during the economic recession
Belief in Traditional Chinese Medicine and the growing trend for natural products supports sales of herbal/traditional options
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/