All news

Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Constant retail value and volume sales of ice cream and frozen desserts are expected to see a marked decline in 2020, while foodservice volume sales are expected to see double digit decline due to outlet closures during the lockdown. Social unrest in 2019, followed by social restrictions under COVID-19 had adverse effects on traditionally feel-good products. The decline in outdoor moments of interaction, and particularly the near disappearance of public gatherings in much of 2020 will negatively…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1201285-ice-cream-and-frozen-desserts-in-chile

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/big-data-storage-solutions-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-19

* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ear-thermometers-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 social restrictions cause temporary drop in on-the-go indulgences, but increase in stay-at-home treats
No change in top sellers, but Lecherías Loncomilla tries to differentiate itself with dietary conscious products
Consumers want indulgences to be healthy… so long as it does not affect the taste
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Quality is the top priority in positive forecast period
Frozen desserts to exploit premium potential as foodservices return with a bang
Artisanal ingredients and up to date packaging can boost e-commerce sales during forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Ultrasonic Probes Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific, Karl Storz, Fujitsu, Imasonic,

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Ultrasonic Probes Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Ultrasonic Probes market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other primary and […]
All news

Global Retailer Turnstile Market To Record Highest Growth Through 2027 To Witness Rise In Revenues During The Forecast Period

alex

The Global Retailer Turnstile Market 2021(Download Free Sample) Report provides the most recent industry trends, developments, and forecast market information. This report provides in-depth insights into the Retailer Turnstile industry based on market size, Retailer Turnstile growth, development plans, and opportunities. The forecast market data, SWOT analysis, Retailer Turnstile restraints, and feasibility studies are important […]
All news

Emulsion Polymers Market Research 2020-2026: Applications, Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Verticals Forecast

basavraj.t

Global Emulsion Polymers Research Report 2020 to 2026 presents an in-depth assessment of the Emulsion Polymers including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, Emulsion Polymers, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.   Global Industrial aspects of Emulsion Polymers Sales Market 2021-2026:   The Emulsion […]