Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Chile Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Constant retail value and volume sales of ice cream and frozen desserts are expected to see a marked decline in 2020, while foodservice volume sales are expected to see double digit decline due to outlet closures during the lockdown. Social unrest in 2019, followed by social restrictions under COVID-19 had adverse effects on traditionally feel-good products. The decline in outdoor moments of interaction, and particularly the near disappearance of public gatherings in much of 2020 will negatively…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 social restrictions cause temporary drop in on-the-go indulgences, but increase in stay-at-home treats

No change in top sellers, but Lecherías Loncomilla tries to differentiate itself with dietary conscious products

Consumers want indulgences to be healthy… so long as it does not affect the taste

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Quality is the top priority in positive forecast period

Frozen desserts to exploit premium potential as foodservices return with a bang

Artisanal ingredients and up to date packaging can boost e-commerce sales during forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

…continued

