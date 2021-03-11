All news

Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Kazakhstan Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In general, Kazakhstanis consume ice cream outside the home during hot weather, and single-portion dairy ice cream is therefore very popular. Ice cream tends to be better positioned as a sweet treat than confectionery, as it is considered cheaper and containing fewer calories, thereby appealing to health-conscious Kazakh consumers. However, the quarantine and lockdown measures introduced by the Kazakh government to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic are set to significantly affect impulse purchases…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Impulse ice cream takes a hit in 2020 as lockdown measures and retail development favours culture of take-home ice cream
Shin-Lain leads thanks to an innovative approach, widespread advertising and distribution, and strong local appeal
Russian brands still have traditional appeal and loyalty from older locals
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sandwich format ice cream will benefit from a strengthening convenience trend over the forecast period
After short-term economic uncertainty, premiumisation trend in Kazakhstan will benefit imported, indulgence brands
Health and wellness ice cream varieties will increase as living standards rise
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

…continued

 

