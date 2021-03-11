All news

Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in the Czech Republic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Ice cream and frozen desserts will be negatively impacted by the virus in 2020 overall, in terms of current value growth rates. However, take-home ice cream will see some benefits from the pandemic, in particular, bulk water ice cream. Since the beginning of lockdown in Q2, the already large snacking trend has gathered even more pace due to the extended periods of free time. Take-home ice cream is appealing to consumers who want a treat after dinner or something cool to eat whilst watching TV. T…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
In 2020, bulk water ice cream benefits from extended periods of free time
Unilever CR and Bidfood Republic continue to dominate ice cream and frozen desserts in 2020
Impulse ice cream impacted by lockdown as on-the-go purchases plummet
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ice cream and frozen desserts will start recovering from 2021
The health and wellness trend will be accelerated by post lockdown health kick over the forecast period
Ice cream desserts will see current values sales rise over the forecast period
