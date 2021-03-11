All news

Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in the US Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Ice cream and frozen desserts experienced an upturn in demand in Q2 2020, driven by the larger categories of bulk dairy ice cream and multi-pack dairy ice cream, as consumers turned to stocking up on indulgent and comforting treats and desserts during an anxious period, as they spent longer at home. The smaller category of ice cream desserts also experienced increasing demand, despite some consumers prioritising their spending and valuable freezer space on staple products during a stockpiling pe…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion and indulgence trends benefit take-home dairy ice cream during lockdown, while impulse and unpackaged ice cream suffer in Q2
Indulgent premium brands benefit from indulgence trend in Q2 but Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream Holdings retains overall leadership
E-commerce provides potential boost to sales
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
2021 set to see improved demand for unpackaged ice cream as lockdown measures relax, while retail sales of take-home dairy ice cream will be outperformed by foodservice
Plant-based ice cream could continue to gain momentum going for

