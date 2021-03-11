Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Volume growth is driven by take-home ice cream, with multi-pack dairy ice cream purchased as treats for the home and family, during the outbreak of COVID-19

Impulse ice creams suffer in 2020, as COVID-19 restrictions suggest consumers stay at home, reducing impulse and on-the-go consumption

Unilever Nederland BV retains its lead, however, higher price-points see the player losing share to private label offerings in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Volume and value growth is set to fall in 2021, as COVID-19 restrictions are reversed, and consumers reduce their volume purchases of take-home ice cream

Impulse ice cream set to recover over the forecast period, as consumers enjoy ice cream as an on-the-go treat once more

Due to the economic recession, private label players may benefit across the forecast period, seeing an increase in growth during 2020

CATEGORY DATA