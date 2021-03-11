Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Prior to the pandemic, ice cream and frozen desserts was being largely impacted by the premiumisation trend as consumers would prioritise better quality ice cream that offered a variety of interesting flavours. In 2020 overall, ice cream and frozen desserts will be negatively impacted as current value sales are anticipated to fall. As ice cream and frozen desserts would usually be eaten either on a hot day or maybe after an evening meal out, lockdown restrictions have severely impacted demand.

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Ice cream and frozen desserts will see current value sales fall in 2020 due to lockdown restrictions

Unilever Ireland Ltd continues to lead whilst vegan and low-calorie ice cream increases in demand

Forecourt retailers loses value shares whilst e-commerce and discounters gather pace in due to lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ice cream and frozen desserts will recover from as soon as 2021 as lockdown lifts at the beginning of the forecast period

Frozen yoghurt will drop in demand in 2021 despite largely benefiting from the pandemic

Veganism will gather pace over the forecast period in Ireland

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Ice Cream by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Impulse Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

…..Continued.

