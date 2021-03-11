Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Ice cream sales are expected to be negatively affected in 2020 by the loss of impulse and on-the-go sales in both retail and foodservice during the COVID-19 pandemic. With people spending more time at home, rather than out and about, due to the work, travel and movement restrictions introduced to contain the spread of the virus, many sales occasions will have simply been lost during this period. Players had been looking to drive sales in ice cream and frozen desserts by trying to change the imag…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Loss of on-the-go and impulse sales affects the ice cream performance in 2020

Emergence of plant-based ice cream reflects modern lifestyle choices

Unilever dominates ice cream sales in Austria

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovation will continue to be needed to keep consumers interested

Consumers are looking for an interesting combinations

Private label players targeting innovation, matched with still low prices

CATEGORY DATA

