Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Sweden has implemented a very light touch response to COVID-19, with no mandated store closures, and bars, restaurants, cafés and nightclubs remaining open as long as social distancing was observed. As a result, the pandemic has had a less severe impact on ice cream sales than other regional countries. Volume sales are set to drop in 2020, but less sharply than in 2019. Sales are extremely seasonal, with 30% of all ice cream volumes sold in Sweden taking place in July and August, and this is set…

Euromonitor International's Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

