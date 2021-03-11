Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic was from mid-March to mid-May 2020 and had a considerable impact on ice cream demand with impulse ice cream buys decreasing over the lockdown period as consumers are reluctant to buy these products on e-commerce platforms. In addition, the ice cream industry is very seasonal in France with most sales taking place between May and August; therefore, lockdown did not support seasonal sales.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689831-ice-cream-and-frozen-desserts-in-france

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/car-care-products-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-purity-gas-or-ultra-high-purity-gas-or-pure-gas-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-01

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown due to the pandemic results in decreased demand for impulse ice cream in 2020

Growth boosted by curious French consumers, who love novelties and indulgence in 2020

Value sales driven by package format changes, new flavours, and premiumisation in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Artisanal ice cream likely to grow over the forecast period as consumers enjoy the indulgence

Rising health-consciousness leads healthier product types to increase

Mini sticks/cones could offer good potential

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Ice Cream by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Impulse Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020

Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105