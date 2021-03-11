All news

Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

As the incidence of obesity, diabetes and heart disease rises, more consumers are looking for healthier snacks. This is likely to encourage producers to focus on natural ingredients and healthier options in 2020. Premium lines will continue to support current retail value growth, although demand is significantly affected by weather. Reduced fat and sugar, along with portion-control options, will remain a focus of innovation. Meanwhile, there have been numerous launches of vegan options by The Gr…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Manufacturers will focus on healthier options and vegan launches in 2020, though luxury ice cream will still be important
Unit prices set to rise, driven by premiumisation and ‘Swissness’
Unilever is expected to continue leading retail volume sales in 2020, with a focus on premiumisation
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Ice cream and frozen desserts likely to see limited growth in the forecast period, though companies aim to reposition ice cream as an anytime snack
Private Label likely to see current retail value share rise during the forecast period, with new innovative product developments
Ice cream likely to have limited growth opportunities into the forecast period, though frozen desserts will have more room to develop
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Ice Cream by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 Sales of Impulse Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2016-2020
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts: % Value 2017-2020
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2016-2020
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Ice Cream: % Value 2017-2020

