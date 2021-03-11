Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

As the incidence of obesity, diabetes and heart disease rises, more consumers are looking for healthier snacks. This is likely to encourage producers to focus on natural ingredients and healthier options in 2020. Premium lines will continue to support current retail value growth, although demand is significantly affected by weather. Reduced fat and sugar, along with portion-control options, will remain a focus of innovation. Meanwhile, there have been numerous launches of vegan options by The Gr…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Manufacturers will focus on healthier options and vegan launches in 2020, though luxury ice cream will still be important

Unit prices set to rise, driven by premiumisation and ‘Swissness’

Unilever is expected to continue leading retail volume sales in 2020, with a focus on premiumisation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ice cream and frozen desserts likely to see limited growth in the forecast period, though companies aim to reposition ice cream as an anytime snack

Private Label likely to see current retail value share rise during the forecast period, with new innovative product developments

Ice cream likely to have limited growth opportunities into the forecast period, though frozen desserts will have more room to develop

CATEGORY DATA

