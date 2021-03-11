Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Sales of frozen desserts are expected to remain negligible in 2020, due to limited availability. As such, ice cream remains the only source of overall growth for ice cream and frozen desserts. Ice cream saw a poor performance in 2019, with slow retail current value growth and a retail volume decline. This was partly due to the departure of Nestlé from bulk dairy ice cream, and also due to the slowdown in the performance of Unilever RFM Ice Cream, which dominates the category. After such an unusu…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Take-home dairy ice cream sees rising sales due to indulgence during lockdown

Greater distribution reach and new products contribute to growth

The withdrawal of Nestlé Sorbetes affects the competitive landscape

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Even higher growth rates thanks to lack of maturity and new launches

Potential threat from expansion of ban on sales of sugary foods near schools

Health expected to be a focus for new launches

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Ice Cream by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Impulse Ice Cream by Format: % Value 2015-2020

…..Continued.

