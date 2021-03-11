Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

With tourism, both local and international, in Italy suffering heavily from the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 and the subsequent strict lockdown measures put in place by the government, demand for unpackaged ice cream driven by on on-the-go or impulse purchases heading into the spring and summer months experienced a decline in retail volume terms. The home seclusion trend also had a negative impact on single portion dairy ice cream, also being mainly driven by impulse purchases, recording declini…

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown measures limit out of home consumption and tourism, while bulk dairy ice cream benefits from home seclusion trend in Q2 2020

Artisanal retains dominance but experiences reduced demand during lockdown, while packaged ice cream players continue to invest in premium products, flavour innovation and healthier variants

Players attempt to extend seasonality of ice cream in Italy while e-commerce records surge in value growth during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Marginal improvement for retail, but foodservice will close gap over the forecast period as local consumers and international tourists alike predicted to return to horeca

Industrial ice cream players will continue to innovate and address changing consumer demands in attempt to compete with dominant artisanal

Artisanal set to recover moving forward after slowing demand during lockdown, benefiting from local positioning and use of premium ingredients

