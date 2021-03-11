Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Ice cream is expected to maintain solid retail volume and current value growth in 2020. After savoury snacks it is expected to see the strongest growth rates within snacks. In order to control the spread of COVID-19, consumers have been spending more time at home due to the implementation of regional lockdowns and self-isolation, as well as more people studying and working from home. This is expected to contribute to growth due to more at-home consumption occasions, although will negatively impa…

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More consumption occasions ensure growth, but consumers are price-conscious

Expansion of distribution could lead to changes in channel shares

Strong strategies by the leading players lead to a competitive environment

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A stronger move to at-home consumption expected to drive take-home ice cream

Strong growth prospects for the forecast period and beyond

New product development and new players expected to drive growth

CATEGORY DATA

