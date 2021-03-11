All news

Global In-Car Entertainment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In 2020, demand for in-car entertainment declined as the COVID-19 lockdown greatly reduced the number of vehicles on the road in South Africa. Between 26 March and 1 May, residents were allowed out of their homes only for essential travel, with interprovincial journeys banned, reducing hugely the need for in-car audio and navigation devices, which were not allowed to be sold anyway at this time owing to their non-essential status. To a great extent the travel ban diminished the negative effect o…

Euromonitor International’s In-Car Entertainment in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Home seclusion pushes in-car navigation off the radar
Garmin to still dominate sales
Low car-ownership levels to sink further
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
In-car entertainment faces uphill journey over forecast period
Innovation required to provide much-needed USP
Companies need to learn what better-informed consumers now look for
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of In-Car Entertainment: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of In-Car Entertainment by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of In-Car Entertainment by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer electronics

