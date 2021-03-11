All news

Global Income and Expenditure Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Even as global consumers and businesses are grappling with grave uncertainties and challenges posed by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it remains important to have a global overview of income and consumer expenditure. Insights into trends such as rising income inequality, emerging middle classes and the “Asian century” can help businesses prepare themselves for the challenges, whilst also spotting opportunities arising from these important income and expenditure trends.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report
• Identify factors driving change now and in the future
• Understand motivation
• Forward-looking outlook
• Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
• Take a step back from micro trends
• Get up to date estimates and comment
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction
Income and Expenditure Today
Global Outlook
Top Five Income and Expenditure Trends
Rankings of Key Indicators

 

…..Continued.

