Global Intermediaries in Portugal Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

After the economic recession and with Portugal’s surprising economic growth in 2016, Portuguese consumers are again looking to travel as disposable income increases. This is having a positive effect in intermediaries, as a traditional category in the travel market.

Euromonitor International’s Intermediaries in Portugal report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Intermediaries Air Sales Only, Intermediaries Car Rental Sales Only, Intermediaries Corporate Business Sales, Intermediaries Cruise Sales, Intermediaries Leisure Sales, Intermediaries Lodging Sales Only, Intermediaries Offline Sales, Intermediaries Online Sales, Intermediaries Other Sales, Intermediaries Other Transport Sales Only, Intermediaries Package Holidays Sales, Intermediaries Travel Insurance Sales Only.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Intermediaries market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Intermediaries Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 4 Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2013-2017
Table 5 Forecast Intermediaries Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Intermediaries Corporate Business Online Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 7 Forecast Intermediaries Leisure Online Sales: Value 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Travel Driving Portuguese Economic Growth
Price, Comfort and Availability Leading Online Growth
Low Cost Airlines: the Key To Increasing Flows
Innovate To Remain Competitive
Portugal: Maturing With Significant Opportunities
SWOT
Summary 1 Destination Portugal: SWOT
Market Data
Table 8 Annual Leave: Volume 2012-2017
Table 9 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2012-2017
Table 10 Seasonality: Number of People 2012-2017
Table 11 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2012-2017
Table 12 Other Transport Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 13 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 14 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 15 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Activities: Value 2012-2017
Table 17 Forecast Activities: Value 2017-2022

….continued

 

