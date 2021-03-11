Global Lacrimal Duct Stent Tube Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2029 | Says FMI Analyst

Lacrimal device is a protective ophthalmic device that aids in keeping eye moist as well as free of dust particles. Lacrimal devices usually are constrained to nasal punctum and lacrimal ducts of the eye. Lacrimal devices such as lacrimal stents and intubation sets, lacrimal plugs, lacrimal cannules significantly plays an important role in treatment and repair of lacrimal drainage system. Among these lacrimal devices, lacrimal stents and intubations sets are exclusively indicated for treatment of epiphora both in infants and adults, stenosis, obstruction, and to treat conditions necessitating dacryocystorhinostomy.

The lacrimal stents registers high demand from ophthalmic clinics due to increasing eye conditions primarily imperforation of nasolacrimal duct. Lacrimal stent is a small silicone tube placed at point of constriction so as to open it up. The lacrimal intubation set comprises of a balloon and catheter made of silicone. Majority of leading players in ophthalmology are focused on manufacturing lacrimal devices that are indicated for stenosis and comprehensive treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction. The leading companies in lacrimal devices market are specialized in offering bicanalicular and monocalicular lacrimal stents and tubes.

Lacrimal Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

The introduction of highly precise and upgraded lacrimal devices such as launch of new lacrimal cannula that combines strength and flexibility to minimize trauma by allowing easy access to canaliculus has registered to be prominent driving factor responsible for revenue generation in global lacrimal devices market. Also, the growing demand for lacrimal devices particularly lacrimal dilators and cannulas from hospitals and optometrist or general physicians performing lacrimal irrigation and dilation is expected to further propel the revenue growth of global lacrimal devices market. Moreover, the ease of lacrimal irrigation and treatment procedures, effective results obtained by using cost-effective lacrimal devices further drives the revenue growth in lacrimal devices market. However, lack of eye experts or physicians to perform ophthalmic surgeries in under-developed regions deters the revenue growth in lacrimal devices market.

Lacrimal Devices Market: Segmentation

The global lacrimal devices market is classified on the basis of device type, end user and region.

Based on device type, lacrimal devices market is segmented into following:

Lacrimal Cannula Curved Lacrimal Cannula Straight Lacrimal Cannula Pediatric Lacrimal Flush Cannula Others

Lacrimal Plugs

Lacrimal Stents & Tubes Monocanalicular Stents Bicanalicular Stents

Lacrimal Dilators

Based on end user, lacrimal devices market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Lacrimal Devices Market: Overview

Easy FDA approvals for lacrimal devices has led to high revenues generations due to increased demand from hospitals and ophthalmology clinics. A large number of leading players in lacrimal devices market are focused on engineering improved lacrimal devices with easy usage and low cost devices. Large population base for retinal diseases, and robust awareness among patients about surgical treatments of distinct retinal diseases drives the revenue generation in global lacrimal devices market. The lacrimal stents and tubes followed by lacrimal cannulas are most commonly preferred lacrimal devices, thus registering significant revenue share in global lacrimal devices market. On the basis of end user, ophthalmology clinics followed by hospitals registers significant revenues in global lacrimal devices market due to increase in number of ophthalmic surgeries performed.

Lacrimal Devices Market: Regional Overview

Among the regional presence, North America is expected to be the leading revenue generating region for lacrimal devices owing to increasing target population with retinal diseases across the region. Europe is expected to remain the second largest market for lacrimal devices over the forecast period due to increase in government initiates taken to promote health care. Followed by Europe, East Asia registers to be a third largest revenue contributing market in lacrimal devices market due to better consumer awareness about eye care and improved disease management. Middle East and Africa however is projected to register slow growth in lacrimal devices owing to poor awareness among patient population regarding lacrimal devices.

Lacrimal Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the major lacrimal devices manufacturers present across the globe are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker corp., Smiths Medical, ConMed Corporation, Aspen Medical Europe Ltd., KATENA PRODUCTS, INC., and others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Regional analysis for Lacrimal Devices Market includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, south Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report on Lacrimal Devices Market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on Lacrimal Devices Market provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report on Lacrimal Devices Market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.