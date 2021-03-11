All news

Global LEGO Group in Toys and Games Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

LEGO Group saw its first decline in many years in 2017, as headwinds in developed markets more than offset the company’s continued gains in emerging regions. The company continued to decline in 2018 due to the closure of Toys “R” Us stores, but numerous signs suggest it may be able to weather this period of sales decline relatively quickly and return to moderate growth, especially if it can better leverage its licensed business segment and its brand position in STEM toys.

Euromonitor International’s LEGO Group in Toys and Games (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Toys and Games industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

