Global Lodging in Canada Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The hotels category in Canada is anticipated to record robust growth, supported by strong fundamentals, over the forecast period. Despite being challenged by short-term rental operators, hoteliers in Canada saw positive results during the review period in terms of average daily rate (ADR), revenue per available room (RevPAR) and average occupancy rate. The demand for hotels in 2017 in particular was fuelled by the country’s 150th anniversary as well as Montreal’s 375th anniversary. The significa…
Euromonitor International’s Lodging in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Hotels, Lodging Offline, Lodging Online, Other Lodging, Short-Term Rentals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Lodging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Headlines
Prospects
There Are Strong Growth Prospects in Hotels
Short-term Rentals Continues To Expand Yet Faces Challenges
Under-the-radar Players Compete in the Luxury Segment
Category Data
Executive Summary
Travel in Canada Maintains Momentum
Online Travel Becomes More Dynamic and Competitive in 2018
Industry Players Emphasise Creating An Authentic Travel Experience
There Is Continual Evolution in Technology and Business Models
Sustainable Growth Is Expected in Travel
SWOT
Summary 1 Destination Canada: SWOT
…continued
