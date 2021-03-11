Global Lodging in Canada Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The hotels category in Canada is anticipated to record robust growth, supported by strong fundamentals, over the forecast period. Despite being challenged by short-term rental operators, hoteliers in Canada saw positive results during the review period in terms of average daily rate (ADR), revenue per available room (RevPAR) and average occupancy rate. The demand for hotels in 2017 in particular was fuelled by the country’s 150th anniversary as well as Montreal’s 375th anniversary. The significa…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2476728-lodging-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Lodging in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-video-surveillance-equipment-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Hotels, Lodging Offline, Lodging Online, Other Lodging, Short-Term Rentals.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Lodging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-craft-beer-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

There Are Strong Growth Prospects in Hotels

Short-term Rentals Continues To Expand Yet Faces Challenges

Under-the-radar Players Compete in the Luxury Segment

Category Data

Table 1 Lodging Sales: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Lodging Online Sales: Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Hotels Sales: Value 2013-2018

Table 4 Hotels Online Sales: Value 2013-2018

Table 5 Other Lodging Sales: Value 2013-2018

Table 6 Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Lodging Outlets: Units 2013-2018

Table 8 Lodging: Number of Rooms 2013-2018

Table 9 Lodging by Incoming vs Domestic: % Value 2013-2018

Table 10 Hotels NBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 11 Hotel Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2018

Table 12 Forecast Lodging Sales: Value 2018-2023

Table 13 Forecast Lodging Online Sales: Value 2018-2023

Table 14 Forecast Hotels Sales: Value 2018-2023

Table 15 Forecast Hotels Online Sales: Value 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Other Lodging Sales: Value 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2018-2023

Table 18 Forecast Lodging Outlets: Units 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Travel in Canada Maintains Momentum

Online Travel Becomes More Dynamic and Competitive in 2018

Industry Players Emphasise Creating An Authentic Travel Experience

There Is Continual Evolution in Technology and Business Models

Sustainable Growth Is Expected in Travel

SWOT

Summary 1 Destination Canada: SWOT

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105