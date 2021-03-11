All news

Global L’Oréal Groupe in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – L’Oréal leads global beauty and personal care. Facing dynamic niche brands, the company is stepping up acquisition activity and alliances with beauty tech start-ups to renew its portfolio and innovation strategy.

As smart diagnostics, healthy living and experience take hold in the industry, L’Oréal needs to steer its future course to these consumer megatrends. Mass beauty also requires a focus on reinventions and premiumisation as quality is no longer confined to premium labels.

Euromonitor International’s L’Oréal Groupe in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in Beauty and Personal Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

