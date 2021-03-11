All news

Global Men’s Grooming in Latin America Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – Men’s grooming suffered a decline in Latin America over the review period but is improving as the economy recovers. Fragrances drives men’s grooming, but men’s toiletries has the highest growth owing to consumers adding new products to their grooming routine as they embrace new trends. Direct selling is still the main channel but faces fierce competition from others. Growth is expected in most countries due to the recovery of consumer confidence and expansion of men’s grooming product lines.

Euromonitor International’s Men’s Grooming in Latin America global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

