Global Mid-Lifers at a Crossroads market – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast

Longer life expectancies, improving health, later retirement mean that the bar for old age is shifting; age-blurring makes “50 is the new 30” truer than ever. However, with age comes inevitable change – physiological, family-related and work-related. Mid-life is a time for consumers to take stock of their lives and, in some cases, embark on new ventures. This report focuses on lifestyles and expectations of 45-59 year-olds and a forthcoming report how buying behaviour impacts consumer markets.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report

  • Identify factors driving change now and in the future
  • Understand motivation
  • Forward-looking outlook
  • Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level
  • Take a step back from micro trends
  • Get up to date estimates and comment

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Toc.

Global Mid-Lifers at a Crossroads: Lifestyles and Market Impact

Euromonitor International

August 2016

Introduction

Key Findings

Spending Power

Health and Happiness

Work-Life Balance

Outlook and Recommendations

Methodology and Sources..continue

