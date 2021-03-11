Global Mobile Phones Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The implementation of the TRAIN Act (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion) in the Philippines increased the take-home pay of some employees, encouraging many to upgrade their smartphones in 2019, with a shift to mid-priced smartphones at the expense of lower-priced options. Mid-priced smartphones have higher-quality cameras, larger memory and other specifications that are relevant in the age of social media. However, the rebound is set to come to an abrupt end in 2020 due to the severe impa…

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Phones in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390137-mobile-phones-in-the-philippines

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electric-control-cabinet-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Mobile Phones in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

September 2020

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ready-to-drink-formula-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The 2019 boost in sales of smartphones is brought to an abrupt end by the COVID-19 epidemic

Consumers were price conscious even before the pandemic

Samsung set to take the lead in mobile phones in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Feature phones to continue to put a brake on overall growth

Tighter consumer budgets will support sales of lower-priced smartphones

Accelerated shift towards e-commerce expected

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2018-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Mobile Phones by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105