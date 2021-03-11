Global Mobile Phones Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The implementation of the TRAIN Act (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion) in the Philippines increased the take-home pay of some employees, encouraging many to upgrade their smartphones in 2019, with a shift to mid-priced smartphones at the expense of lower-priced options. Mid-priced smartphones have higher-quality cameras, larger memory and other specifications that are relevant in the age of social media. However, the rebound is set to come to an abrupt end in 2020 due to the severe impa…
Euromonitor International’s Mobile Phones in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3390137-mobile-phones-in-the-philippines
Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Mobile Phones market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electric-control-cabinet-market-2021-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Mobile Phones in the Philippines
Euromonitor International
September 2020
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ready-to-drink-formula-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The 2019 boost in sales of smartphones is brought to an abrupt end by the COVID-19 epidemic
Consumers were price conscious even before the pandemic
Samsung set to take the lead in mobile phones in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Feature phones to continue to put a brake on overall growth
Tighter consumer budgets will support sales of lower-priced smartphones
Accelerated shift towards e-commerce expected
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2018-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Mobile Phones: % Volume 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Mobile Phones by Channel: % Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 12 Forecast Sales of Mobile Phones by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Smartphones by Screen Size: % Retail Volume 2020-2025
…..Continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/