Global Mobile Phones Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is having a detrimental effect on the demand for smartphones in the Netherlands. The category had been expected to register retail volume sales growth over 2020 as a whole, based on estimates before the outbreak of the global pandemic, but the seriousness of the public health crisis has witnessed a downward re-evaluation of these forecasts. Importantly, the pandemic is expected to result in a decline in global shipments over the entire calendar year. This is likely to see…

Euromonitor International’s Mobile Phones in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Feature Phones, Smartphones.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Mobile Phones in the Netherlands

Euromonitor International

September 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19)’s impact is mixed as the home environment offers alternatives to mobile phones, while some consumers seek new devices to cope with lockdown

Premium models retain demand, although many consumers keep their devices for longer

Budget and value for money Chinese brands continue to exert pressure on the leaders

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Saturation, economic uncertainty and tighter credit regulations are expected to hinder demand in the forecast period

Technological advancements and higher-end models are set to stimulate value sales among tech-savvy and premium-orientated consumers

Pre-lockdown trend for value for money refurbished models is set to prove robust in an uncertain economic climate

CATEGORY DATA

