Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Spain Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

The possible adverse effects of consuming nicotine with regard to Coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms and associated results hit NRT smoking cessation aids very hard during 2020.

While evidence is mixed and findings speculative, some research into the COVID-19 pandemic has seen the publication of studies that suggest that nicotine intake may increase the risk of infection or worsen symptoms, if infected with the virus. The negative link between COVID-19 and nicotine is predicted to see a steep decli…

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

