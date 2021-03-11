Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

NRT smoking cessation aids are set to record a decline in 2020; however, this will not be the impact of COVID-19, rather than ongoing challenges the industry is facing. NRT smoking cessation aids have lost consumers’ interest over the review period and into 2020, and this is being further hampered by the false fear that NRT smoking cessation aids have addictive qualities. In response to these beliefs, manufacturers and professionals have been working to educate and convince consumers that these…

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in South Korea

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 has little impact on sales, with a value decline driven by fear that NRT smoking cessation aids are addictive

Public campaigns encourage smokers to quit; however, they do not lead to higher sales in NRT smoking cessation aids

A lack of activity on the competitive landscape limits growth, as Johnson & Johnson retains its lead

RECOVERY AND OPPERTUNITIES

NRT smoking cessation aids record a further decline, despite government efforts that encourage consumers to quit smoking

Alternative methods of quitting smoking hamper growth in NRT smoking cessation aids

Changing to new formats rather than giving up smoking impacts growth for the landscape

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

