Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

NRT SMOKING CESSATION AIDS IN TUNISIA
Euromonitor International
November 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Competitive Landscape
Executive Summary
Consumer Health Registers Positive Current Retail Value Growth in 2017
Several Factors Influence Consumer Health in Tunisia
Bristol-Myers Squibb Upsa Tunisie Leads
Pharmacies and Parapharmacies Continue To Lead Distribution
Positive Outlook for the Forecast Period
Market Indicators
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2013-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2017-2022….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105            

