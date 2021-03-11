All news

Global Online Travel Sales To Residents in IndiaMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Online travel sales to residents grew strongly in retail current value terms in 2017. Growth in 2017 was driven by millennials and the urban population. These consumers view travel as a lifestyle choice, rather than simply as an annual family holiday. Furthermore, demonetisation helped to grow online travel sales during the year. Railway bookings through PayTM became common in the country, as even consumers in second- and third-tier cities started to switch to the online channel.

Euromonitor International’s Online Travel Sales to Residents in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Airlines Direct Online Sales to Residents, Car Rental Direct Online Sales to Residents, Lodging Direct Online Sales to Residents, Online Travel Agencies Sales to Residents, Other Direct Online Sales to Residents, Other Transport Direct Online Sales to Residents, Other Travel Intermediaries Online Sales to Residents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents:

Headlines
Trends
Mobile Travel Sales To Residents
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Mobile Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Forecast Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2017-2022
Table 4 Forecast Mobile Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Travel Continues To Develop and Grow in India in 2017
Online and Mobile Channels Drive Growth
Domestic Companies Continue To Be Preferred To International Players
Mobile Applications Become Popular for Bookings
Millennials Are Set To Drive Tourism Growth in the Forecast Period
SWOT
Summary 1 Destination India: SWOT
Market Data
Table 5 Annual Leave: Volume 2012-2017
Table 6 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2012-2017
Table 7 Seasonality: Number of People 2012-2017
Table 8 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2012-2017
Table 9 Other Transport Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 10 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 12 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 13 Activities: Value 2012-2017
Table 14 Forecast Activities: Value 2017-2022

