Global Online Travel Sales To Residents in the Netherlands Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

As the shift from traditional to online travel continued, the category of online travel sales to residents continued to grow. In 2017, online travel sales to residents recorded further growth as positive development of the economy and the increase in domestic travel and outbound departures drove online travel sales. The category of online travel sales to residents has become more mature and for this reason, high double-digit growth was no longer realistic; however, online travel sales to residen…

Euromonitor International’s Online Travel Sales to Residents in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Airlines Direct Online Sales to Residents, Car Rental Direct Online Sales to Residents, Lodging Direct Online Sales to Residents, Online Travel Agencies Sales to Residents, Other Direct Online Sales to Residents, Other Transport Direct Online Sales to Residents, Other Travel Intermediaries Online Sales to Residents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Online Travel Sales to Residents market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents:

Headlines
Trends
Mobile Travel Sales To Residents
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Mobile Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Forecast Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2017-2022
Table 4 Forecast Mobile Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Economic Growth Drives An Increase in Travel Sales
Strong Growth of Online Travel Sales To Residents
Major Players Seek Cross-category Partnerships
Travel Companies Experiment With Communication Through Social Media
Economy Will Help Growth, But There Are Threats
SWOT
Summary 1 Destination the Netherlands: SWOT
Market Data
Table 5 Annual Leave: Volume 2012-2017
Table 6 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2012-2017
Table 7 Seasonality: Number of People 2012-2017
Table 8 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2012-2017
Table 9 Other Transport Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 10 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 12 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2017-2022
Table 13 Activities: Value 2012-2017
Table 14 Forecast Activities: Value 2017-2022

