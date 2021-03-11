Global Other Dairy in North Macedonia Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

summary

Cream benefits from rising culinary usage and new product development in 2020, remaining the largest single range in the other dairy category. COVID-19 did not significantly impact sales and performance of cream in the first half of 2020. This is largely due to it not being seen as an essential product and consumers opting to buy products that will last longer. Despite this, cream is by far the most popular product type within other dairy, due to its versatile use and low unit price. It is popul…

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in North Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

