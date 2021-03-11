Global Other Dairy Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Domestic players are expected to dominate other dairy in 2020. Led by Migros, local players will continue to benefit from strong brand recognition, wide distribution and a large consumer base. Domestic producers are set to continue to promote “Swissness” and “localness” in 2020, which have proven to be effective marketing tools, as consumers are more inclined to purchase domestically-produced goods. This preference helps to support the local economy, while Swiss consumers often view local produc…

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727408-other-dairy-in-switzerland

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-insurance-software-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-24

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-crimping-heads-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

“Swissness” is a proven marketing tool for local players

Migros will continue to dominate other dairy in 2020

Grocery retailers will maintain the highest distribution in 2020, though discounters will grow their retail volume share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Innovation in health and wellness may boost retail volume sales in the forecast period

Other dairy may lose retail volume sales to dairy-free alternatives into the forecast period

Other dairy expected to remain stable into the forecast period, with quark and fromage frais driving growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Cream by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Other Dairy: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Other Dairy by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105