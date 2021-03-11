Global Other Dairy Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Chilled dairy desserts and chilled snacks will continue growing in popularity among Estonians in 2020, with chilled dairy desserts expected to record the fastest retail volume growth in 2020. These products are considered healthy and a tasty treat, coming in popular low-fat varieties and with amino acids. Chilled snacks will also post strong retail volume growth in 2020, due to its positioning as a healthy snack, its wide appeal to all age groups and strong marketing promotions. For example, gla…

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Chilled dairy desserts and chilled snacks will see the strongest current retail value growth in 2020

Versatility and a natural image will combine with local provenance to drive cream sales in 2020

Ferrero SpA will continue to lead chilled snacks thanks to its popular Kinder ranges for youngsters

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chilled dairy desserts will see strong retail volume growth into the forecast period, though shelf stable dairy desserts will remain a niche product

Local connection will attract Estonians in fromage frais and quark into the forecast period

Coffee whiteners and condensed milk will see little interest and offer limited range into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

