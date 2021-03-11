Global Other Dairy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The mature category of other dairy, which pre-COVID-19 had experienced stagnating demand through foodservice and decline through retail due to changing’ consumption habits in France and the reduction in demand for desserts, experienced a marginal improvement through the latter channel during lockdown in Q2 2020, with foodservice outlets closed, and consumers forced to spend longer periods of time at home cooking and indulging in small treats.

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chilled and Shelf Stable Desserts, Chilled Snacks, Coffee Whiteners, Condensed Milk, Cream, Fromage Frais and Quark.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Other Dairy market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion trend during lockdown offers temporary reprieve for other dairy through retail in Q2

Private label continues to hold largest combined value share in Q2 2020 offering greater affordability within chilled dairy desserts and cream

E-commerce continues to gain ground during lockdown offering greater convenience to isolating consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth by other dairy through retail set to be outperformed by foodservice in early part of forecast period as consumers regain their confidence in eating out

Fromage frais and quark to continue on declining trend

Plant-based variants and lack of processing likely to be increasingly attractive

CATEGORY DATA

