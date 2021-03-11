Global Other Pet Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Manufacturers continue to remain less focused on premiumisation in other pet food, owing to lower demand for these pets compared to cats and dogs. Fish, reptiles, birds and especially small mammals are generally perceived as starter pets. Parents often see these as

the first step to inculcating a sense of responsibility in their children who aspire to own a dog or cat in future. However, the humanisation trend is not as strong among owners of these pets in comparison to those owning a dog or cat…

Euromonitor International’s Other Pet Food in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product

developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Other Pet Food in Singapore

Euromonitor International

May 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Premiumisation and innovation efforts continue to remain muted

Fish food posts highest value sales

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Qian Hu remains leading player

Marukan remains top in small mammal/reptile food

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Other Pet Population 2015-2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 2 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Bird Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Fish Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Small Mammal/Reptile Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 9 Distribution of Other Pet Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Other Pet Food by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Innovation efforts remain strong in both pet food and accessories

Pet owners seek out more functional and natural pet food

Risk of disruption from fresh pet food start-ups is small, but growing

E-commerce is gaining share from pet shops and supermarkets

Cat population to grow faster than dog population in forecast period

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 14 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 15 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 25 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 26 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 27 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….….Continued

