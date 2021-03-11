All news

Global Paediatric Consumer Health in Estonia Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Paediatric Consumer Health in Estonia  Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

Paediatric consumer health sales growth will nearly double in 2020, benefitting from growing consumer purchasing power, growing product ranges and fear of COVID-19.

Over the review period, this category underperformed and was represented by a very limited number of products, as traditionally most Estonians commonly used regular products for paediatric purposes – just in smaller doses. However, the general perception of paediatric products being essential for children is increasing among parents,…

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

