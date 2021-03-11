All news

Global Paediatric Consumer Health in Georgia Market Competition, Opportunities And Challenges 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Paediatric Consumer Health in Georgia  Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

GSK Consumer Healthcare is expected to retain its leading position in 2020 in paediatric consumer health, benefitting from a high level of brand loyalty.

Consumers generally prefer to be sure of quality in this category as a whole and are more likely to pay higher prices for products such as those offered by GSK. The category leader’s portfolio will remain one of the most trusted among consumers in 2020. The company’s success is primarily due to the success of its Multi-tabs Junior brand.

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

