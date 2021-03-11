Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Paediatric consumer health is expected to see a higher current value growth rate in 2020 than was seen in 2019. While paediatric cough/cold remedies will remain by far the largest category within paediatric consumer health, paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements is the most dynamic category in 2020. More Pakistani parents are purchasing vitamins and dietary supplements for their children in 2020 to support their children’s immune system against the virus.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797570-paediatric-consumer-health-in-pakistan

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-global-hospital-electronic-medical-records-emr-industry-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-intelligence-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2021-2026-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-particulate-matter-sensor-market-projection-by-latest-technology-opportunity-application-growth-services-project-revenue-analysis-report-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pomegranate-market-2021-industry-survey-market-size-competitive-trends-outlook-and-forecasts-2027-2021-02-09

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Paediatric Consumer Health in Pakistan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts paediatric health products sales in 2020

High birth rate and rising health-awareness support growth

Foreign multinationals benefit from consumer trust

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Prescriptions of paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements to raise awareness

Urbanisation is anticipated to boost demand

Innovation expected during the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 6 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105