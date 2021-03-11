Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

2020 saw total sales of paediatric consumer healthcare fall by 8% due to the loss of trade from mainland Chinese tourists. However, local demand remained relatively stable. The category is strongly dominated by vitamins and dietary supplements, which accounted for 96% of value sales in 2020, and while sales of this category lost out badly as the borders closed, demand from local residents remained strong. Indeed, many parents purchased additional vitamins and dietary supplements for their childr…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689941-paediatric-consumer-health-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/zooid-pesticide-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-01

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/land-freight-forwarding-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/air-hockey-table-market-2021-global-sharetrendsegmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-phone-insurance-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Content:

Paediatric Consumer Health in Hong Kong, China

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 halts demand from overseas tourists, while domestic demand remains buoyant

VDS category remains vibrant and innovative

Hin Sang Hong and Kawaii lead the category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Quick recovery expected as mainland tourists return

Paediatric skin problems create demand for dermatologicals

Probiotics emerge as new opportunity

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105