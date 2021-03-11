Global Paediatric Consumer HealthMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2021 – 2023

Similar to the impact on adult analgesics and vitamins and dietary supplements, the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in short-term stockpiling of paediatric analgesics, as well as an increase in demand for paediatric vitamins. While the extent of the spike might not be as apparent for paediatric categories, the impact can be seen for major contributing categories, including paediatric ibuprofen and vitamins.
Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of Contents
.
Paediatric Consumer Health in Singapore
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Panic over COVID-19 fuels growth in major paediatric categories
Increased interest in preventive care boosts demand for paediatric VDS
GSK Consumer Healthcare leverages extensive distribution network to retain lead
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Entrance of new players in paediatric vitamins to expand consumer base
Lifestyle factors could impact consumer base for paediatrics products
Safe image of vitamins and dietary supplements to support further growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
…continued
