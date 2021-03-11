All news

Global Personal Wipes in Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Retail sales of personal wipes are seeing healthy growth across most key markets in the Asia Pacific region, driven by the growing middle-class in emerging markets, product innovation, and product segmentation based on age, which promotes the use of these products across all age groups. Baby wipes and general purpose wipes are the largest categories within personal wipes in the key markets and are expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

Euromonitor International’s Personal Wipes in Asia Pacific global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the tissue and hygiene market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within tissue and hygiene, analyses leading companies and brands, assesses the importance of private label and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Personal Wipes in Asia Pacific
Euromonitor International
September 2018
Introduction
Regional Overview
Leading Companies and Brands
Forecast Projections
Country Snapshots

…continued

